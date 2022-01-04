Secrets and Whispers: Valentina Giacinti will soon leave the AC Milan Women

Welp, we all knew that this was coming. There has been a fracture between AC Milan’s management and the players of their women’s team for several months.

This fissure has led several players to fall through the cracks, including Verónica Boquete, Mária Korenčiová, and now, that aperture might take another victim.

According to various reports, former team captain, Valentina Giacinti, will perhaps be the next one out the exit door. According to Alessandro Jacobone, the meeting between Vale and technical director Paolo Maldini did not go as planned. They were unable to come to an amicable solution and Giacinti will now leave the team.

The reasons behind Vale’s exit stem from her disagreement with coach Maurizio Ganz and how Milan is continually backing the coach, despite all of the friction it has caused.

Luca Bendoni has reported that the striker’s most likely destination is AS Roma. She’ll soon join the Giallorosse on a season-long loan. The forward will most likely join the team within the next few days and stay with them until the season’s end. The current season of Serie A Femminile ends on May 15th. Afterward, Giacinti will decide to either stay with Roma or come back to Milan.

The most likely options are that Roma buys her outright, or that Milan will bring Vale back and sell them to a team outside the country.

Roma and Milan will also meet in a one-off, knockout game of the Supercoppa Femminile on January 5th. Kickoff time will be at 14:30 CET.

It is unclear whether Vale will be able to join Roma in time for the encounter against her former squad.