Official: Alia Guagni joins the AC Milan Women

AC Milan Women have officially announced the signing of Alia Guagni, who comes to Italy after playing for Atlético Madrid.

The defender is a talented player who has won a plethora of trophies, including the Scudetto and Supercoppa Femminile with her first club, ACF Fiorentina. Guagni is also an experienced international who also happens to be the vice-captain of le Azzurre.

The full-back has signed a contract with the team until June 30th, 2023, and will wear the number 37 jersey.

The defender has won a total of twelve major trophies throughout their career, including the scudetto, the Supercoppa Italiana, and the Supercopa de España.

Alia also scored a total of 68 goals and registered 19 assists throughout their career (InStat).

Guagni is a much welcome reinforcement for the side, as she brings with her a combination of talent, defensive steeliness, and experience as well that is needed to spur this side forward.

Benvenuta, Alia.