AC Milan Made Last Ditch Attempt For LOSC Lille Midfielder But Summer Remains The Plan

Gianluca di Marzio via MilanNews.it is reporting that AC Milan made a last ditch attempt to sign central midfielder Renato Sanches from LOSC Lille before deadline day. The midfielder has been a long time target to reinforce the middle of the park with a deal valued at about 25 million euros. Lille and Milan enjoy excellent relations with deals for Leao, Maignan and Djalo in recent years.

MilanNews.it are reporting that indeed there was a late attempt to sign him but the Portugal international will be the goal for the summer as the Franck Kessie issue must be resolved by then. A meeting was held between Jorge Mendes and Lille on Sunday but this was too tight.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that the talks for Sanches are not new but have in fact been non-stop throughout the window with an aim to secure him in the summer. The reporter states that pulling this off in January was too complex but the Milan management are confident to pull this off as the big summer coup.