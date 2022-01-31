AC Milan Reportedly Complete Signing Of Ireland U17 Captain For The Primavera

The Sun are reporting that AC Milan were in talks with young defender Cathal Heffernan from Cork City. The centre back is the U-17 captain for Ireland and has reportedly trained in Italy with Atalanta and AS Roma in the past. The 16 year old would likely be joining the Primavera side but looks to be a major prospect for the future. He made his first team debut this season in the Irish First Division becoming the club’s youngest ever debutant.

Independent.ie are reporting that he will join on a six month loan with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer. The report cites a five figure sum for the player as he has a release clause in his contract. The club will bag a small loan fee, sell on fees and appearance clauses in the future.

A photograph on Sempre Milan’s deadline day blog suggests an announcement is imminent as the player poses with some documents in front of a Milan poster.