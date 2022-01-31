AC Milan Women Thrash Sampdoria 4-1 In The Coppa Italia Quarter Finals

AC Milan Women took on Sampdoria in the first leg of the Coppa Italia quarter finals on the road. Milan thrashed Sampdoria 4-1 in a thrilling encounter where our attacking firepower was on full display.

Milan opened the scoring after just 6 minutes through new signing Alia Guagni who scored a thunderous header off a corner to get us going. Sampdoria managed to equalise in the 11th minute as we conceded a penalty and they finished it off.

Milan took the lead again through a good pressure move from the side where Sara Thrige Andersen latched onto a rebounded ball and squared it for Martina Piemonte to easily tap in at the near post to restore our lead. Milan won a penalty for a foul on captain Valentina Bergamaschi. Lindsey Thomas stepped up and slotted home with ease. Christy Grimshaw added a final goal in additional time of the game as she scored a header from Andersen’s cross.

Importantly, the long awaited return of midfielder Refiloe Jane who is a sight for sore eyes as well as a general sense of chemistry amongst the new signings in the side.