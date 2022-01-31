AC Milan Lining Up Striker Options For The Summer To Replace Veteran Ibrahimovic

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan are prioritising finding a striker this summer to replace the ageing Zlatan Ibrahimovic and plan to support Olivier Giroud with the task. Marko Lazetic just arrived but he is a signing for the future who needs time to develop.

Three names are standing out as per the report:

Noa Lang - Club Brugge

The Dutchman plays interchangeably as a left winger and as a striker. He is just 22 year old and comes from the Ajax academy.

He has 8 goals and 11 assists in 32 games in all competitions thus far this season. Last season he ended with 17 goals and 11 assists from 38 appearances. He is valued at about 25 million euros.

Jonathan David - LOSC Lille

The Canadian youngster has been on fire over the past two seasons and has the Ligue 1 title under his belt. He will come from the same destination as Leao and Maignan did as well as major target Sven Botman. The 22 year old is valued a whopping 55 million euros.

He has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season thus far and had 13 goals and 5 assists in the previous title winning campaign.

Aleksander Isak - Real Sociedad

The Sweden international has 17 league goals in 34 games in the 2020/21 season but just 4 goals in 18 games this season. He is valued at about 40 million euros.

In addition, there are numerous emerging reports on Milan planning to focus on the signing of Andrea Belotti from Torino on a bosman as he is a Rossonero and experienced in Serie A.