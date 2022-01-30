An Injury Update For AC Milan Ahead Of The Derby Della Madonnina Against Inter Next Weekend

AC Milan take on Inter Milan this coming weekend in a crucial six pointer in the Serie A title race. Milan are in the midst of a personnel crisis with key injuries and absences. Here is a look at the state of the squad from this weekend:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been training individually but he does not have a major injury hence will likely train over the course of the week and start in the derby.

Franck Kessie is expected to arrive this evening and join training tomorrow. He should be the starter for the Inter game as his injury scare was ruled out.

Fikayo Tomori is recovering from his knee surgery and has been in the gym He is not expected to be rushed as he still has about a week or two of rehabilitation. There is a slight hope that this could be expedited but it does not seem wise to rush him back.

New signing Marko Lazetic has been in training since Friday but is not expected to feature this soon but he offer some additional options to Pioli.

Davide Calabria, Alessandro Florenzi, Sandro Tonali and Alessio Romagnoli are on international duty with Italy and should return during the week.

Simon Kjaer remains out for the season, Fode Ballo-Toure is out for a month with injury and now Andrea Conti and Alessandro Plizzari have left the club.