Official: AC Milan Goalkeeper Joins Lecce On Loan For The Rest Of The Season

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the departure of goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari on loan for the rest of the season to Lecce in Serie B. Plizzari will be the back up for former Milan goalkeeper Gabriel at the club.

The keeper has struggled since his return to the club from his previous loan spell as there is very little room to break in past the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Mike Maignan with Ciprian Tatarusanu being the preferred back up.

Plizzari is yet to play a single first team minute of football for the Rossoneri, he is currently 21 years old. The move could be important for him to continue his development and get some on pitch experience.

Plizzari did not play a single minute of football this season. This will be his fourth loan spell since playing for the Milan Primavera side going to Ternana, Livorno and Reggina - all in Serie B.