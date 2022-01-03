What Are AC Milan’s Transfer Priorities In The Winter Window?

AC Milan enter the winter transfer window with some holes to plug up and a clear message from the management that there will not be any major spending. As such we take a look at the potential areas to be addressed and which are critical for us in the current season.

1. Central Midfielder

This is the top priority for this window given how crucial the position is and how Pioli will be missing his two starters in the role as Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer will be away at AFCON for January and potentially February. The signing is also important as a potential long term cover for Kessie if he does not renew his contract. Sandro Tonali has grown into a key player but needs a good partner given that Tiemoue Bakayoko has not yet found his feet.

Rumoured names: Boubacar Kamara (Marseille), Renate Sanches (LOSC Lille),

2. Centre back

This is an important area to be covered by the market given the long term injury to Simon Kjaer. Tomori and Romagnoli should partner up well and be the starters going forward but some depth/competition would be good as on Gabbia remains. Pierre Kalulu can fit in but he is being moulded as a right back hence should get more minutes there.

Rumoured names: Sven Botman (LOSC Lille), Abdou Diallo (PSG), Bremer (Torino), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea FC) and Issa Diop (West Ham United).

3. Versatile attacker

This is more of a want than a need but would be helpful as injuries can really threaten our creativity and productivity in the attack. A versatile player who could play as a CAM and potentially RW would be ideal as this would provide Pioli with options which he currently lacks as Diaz struggles and Messias settles in.

Rumoured names: Romain Faivre (Brest), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea),

4. Striker

This will be crucial in the summer but could potentially be addressed now. Milan have two veteran strikers and one injury prone youngster. Ibrahimovic and Giroud have done well but are struggling for fitness and consistency. Pellegri is once again unable to keep fit and is yet to score. A new striker and an experienced one will be essential for the club going forward.

Rumoured names: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo) and Lucca (Pisa).