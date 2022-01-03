AC Milan Welcome Back Crucial Attackers Back Into Full Training Ahead Of Roma Clash

MilanNews.it are reporting that Stefano Pioli received a major boost yesterday as his AC Milan side recovered four key players in training yesterday as they took part in sessions with the group. Milan will need to have as many of their players fit and healthy as they have a difficult run of games coming up with Roma, Juventus , Inter Milan and Napoli all coming up within 60 days.

Wingers Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao return after significant spells out where the side struggled to replace them. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back following a minor injury ahead of the last game of 2021. Lastly, the vice captain Davide Calabria has been continuing strongly in training. Each of the four players is expected to be called up to face AS Roma on Thursday but not all of them will make the starting line up.

The manager is now missing Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer and Fode Ballo-Toure for the next two months thus will need the rest of the team to keep fit and avoid any illnesses to ride out the storm.