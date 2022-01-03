Mária Korenčiová and Claudia Mauri announce their departures from the AC Milan Women

Former Rossonere players Mária Korenčiová and Claudia Mauri recently announced their departures from AC Milan.

They did so the same day that Verónica Boquete announced their departure from the team.

Mauri recently signed for S.S.D Napoli and will start playing for them immediately. Korenčiová’s next destination, however, is unknown.

Korenčiová has played a total of 56 matches for Milan and has kept a total of 31 clean sheets (Fbref). In 2020, she was named the Slovak Player of The Year.

Mauri has played only sixteen matches for the Rossonere, with her most memorable performance being in Milan’s loss in the Coppa Italia.

Both players will be missed.