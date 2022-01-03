AC Milan Defender Set To Join Empoli Imminently As Personal Terms Agreed

Nicolo Schira is reporting that AC Milan left back Andrea Conti has an agreement in principle with Empoli to join them in the current transfer window. The player could be the first exit of the window as Milan look to shed his 4 million euros per year in gross pay.

The 27 year old has not played a single minute for the Rossoneri this season. Last season, he only played 3 league games and 2 in the Europa League. Since joining the Rossoneri four and a half season ago, he has only played 51 games and provided 5 assists.

Conti’s agent Mario Giuffredi spoke to Tutto mercato web via MilanNews.it and confirmed the exit last month.

“Conti will leave in January. It must be my next victory. He was the victim of injuries and too soon went into oblivion and I don’t like it. My next victory is to relaunch him. Genoa? No, I have something else in my head. Conti thinks that if he has a bit of luck he can return to the player he was.”