AC Milan Lose Senegalese Left Back For A Month After Adductor Injury At AFCON

Ndiaye Mamadou is reporting that AC Milan left back Fode Ballo-Toure has sustained an adductor muscle tear in the round of sixteen clash between Senegal and Cape Verde. He came off the bench in the 82nd minute but was withdrawn after just 7 minutes with the injury. This rules him out of the entire tournament as he will reportedly be out for three weeks. Senegal are set to play the dark horse of the tournament Equatorial Guinea in the quarter finals.

Ballo-Toure played 90 minutes in the first group stage game, he missed the second due to his coronavirus quarantine and then came off the bench for about ten minutes in the third group stage game and the round of sixteen tie.

Milan will be stuck in a difficult position with only one natural left back available for the next month at least as Milos Kerkez has been sold now. Theo Hernandez is also one yellow card away from a suspension.