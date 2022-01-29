AC Milan Set To Transfer Young Goalkeeper To Lecce In Serie B

Lecce have officially announced on their website that goalkeeper Alessandro Plizzari is set to undergo medicals with them today ahead of a move from AC Milan.

MilanNews.it are reporting that Plizzari will be leaving as he looks to get some more playing time after struggling behind Mike Maignan and Ciprian Tatarusanu at Milan this season but also due to his injuries. The goalkeeper has a recovery path to follow for himself and his career hence the move makes sense. The 21 year old seems to be joining on a loan deal but this is not clear until the official confirmation from the club. Plizzari will be the back up for former Milan goalkeeper Gabriel at the club.

Plizzari did not play a single minute of football this season. This will be his fourth loan spell since playing for the Milan Primavera side going to Ternana, Livorno and Reggina - all in Serie B.