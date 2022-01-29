AC Milan Sell Speedy Primavera Left Back To AZ Alkmaar After Just Two Seasons

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that AC Milan have sold their Primavera defender Milos Kerkez to AZ Alkmaar. The Hungarian national was expected to be a huge prospect for the first team with similar characteristics to Theo Hernandez but the club seem set to take the capital gain for the moment. The report adds that the medicals for the player have been scheduled with the Dutch club.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that the 18 year old defender has been sold for 2 million euros to the Dutch club and Milan have not included a buyback clause in the deal. This represents a capital gain of about 1.8 million euros for the club.

Kerkez played 19 games for the Primavera side this season across all competitions providing just 1 assist. He played with the first team during the pre-season but did not manage to get his professional debut with us.

Kerkez has confirmed his departure from the club on his Twitter page too.