SPAL Approach AC Milan To Take Promising Attacking Midfielder On Loan

SPAL are looking to loan AC Milan youngster Daniel Maldini for the remainder of the season. The player could be open to the move to get more playing time and further his development given the high stakes nature of the title race limiting his game time. The 20 year old has only played 219 minutes of football thus far.

Maldini has 1 goal in 11 games for the Rossoneri across all competitions this season.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that a move will be complicated and it is likely that Maldini remains with Milan.

The President of SPAL, Joe Tacopina said via Sebastiano Sarno:

“Yes, we are interested in Daniel Maldini. You know that I am very attached to Paolo [Maldini] and Ricky [Massara] and consequently I am confident that the deal can be concluded.”

The club is currently also hosting Lorenzo Colombo from Milan who is performing really well with 6 goals and 1 assist in 20 games thus far.