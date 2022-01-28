Agent Proposes Swedish Right Winger From Juventus To AC Milan On A Loan

Rudy Galetti is reporting that the agent of Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski has proposed the player to AC Milan in the current transfer window on a possible loan deal.

Alfredo Pedulla is reporting that the offer came from the agent of player but Juventus are not certain they want him to leave on loan. Given we are in the final few days of the market it may be difficult to close this one. He does note that Arsenal is also an open track for the winger.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that there is no open negotiation as Juventus would not want to strengthen a direct competitor given the quality of the player. He notes that it is difficult to see this coming through. He adds that Juventus want an obligation to buy attached to the loan for 25-40 million euros.

It seems almost certain that Milan will not follow this track given the cost and the difficult to negotiate with Juventus. It may work out but this seems like a stretch.

The winger has 9 goals and 10 assists in 74 games for Juventus since he joined them.