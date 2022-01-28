AC Milan Midfielder Avoids Serious Injury And Will Return To Training Ahead Of Derby Against Inter

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie picked up a knock and was forced to withdraw in the round of sixteen fixture against Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations this past week. His side, Ivory Coast held Egypt to a 0-0 draw without Kessie but were beaten 5-4 on penalties eliminating them from the competition. Kessie was elbowed in the ribs which forced his withdrawal as the pain was too much.

Kessie will be returning to Milan albeit with an injury ahead of Milan’s title defining fixture against Inter Milan on the 3rd of February.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that the tests undertaken show that Kessie sustained no major injury and should be able to train and feature in the do or die game. The result of the CT scan WASs negative, therefore injuries are excluded and the player is much better. He will be back at the weekend and on Monday he joins the group.