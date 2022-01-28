Official: AC Milan Complete Signing Of 18 Year Old Striker From Red Star Belgrade

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the signing of 18 year old Serbian striker Marko Lazetic from Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda). The youngster will join on a permanent deal signing a long term contract until the summer of 2026. The striker will wear the no. 22 shirt previously worn by club legend Kaka. He arrives as a direct replacement for Pietro Pellegri whose loan was terminated early as he barely featured for Milan in the first six months of the season as we reported here.

Lazetic had 1 goal in 16 games this season for the first team. It will be a great opportunity for the youngster to learn from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud emulating their illustrious careers at Milan.

The youngster is highly rated with numerous former players and pundits speaking to his talent in recent days but only time will tell if this is a good move from Maldini and Massara amidst a crisis period for the side where the lack of investment is hurting a push for the title.