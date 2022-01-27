AC Milan Close To Loaning Unwanted Right Winger To Valencia Ahead Of Deadline Day

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan continue to focus on removing the deadweight from the squad and trimming the wage bill. The exit of Andrea Conti was the start but now the focus shifts to Samu Castillejo who has interest from Serie A as well as La Liga. The right winger is no longer a part of Stefano Pioli’s plans as he has been used sparingly this season and left out of the squad on multiple occasions.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that there are now talks ongoing with Valencia for the player to join on a loan with a buy option before the deadline day next week.

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that Castillejo is giving his priority to return to Spain as opposed to another team in Italy for the moment hence Valencia lead the current approach.

Castillejo has played 113 games for Milan scoring 10 goals and providing 14 assists in his three and a half seasons at the club.