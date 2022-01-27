Official: AC Milan Terminate Loan Of AS Monaco Striker After Just Six Months

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the termination of the loan for Pietro Pellegri from AS Monaco after just six months. The striker will join Torino on a six month loan with an option to buy set at about 6 million euros.

Pellegri only managed to play 127 minutes of football for Milan this season as he struggled with injuries and could not start over Ibrahimovic and Giroud. He did not score for the Rossoneri in his half a season at the club.

The 20 year old needs a serious career reboot as he has massive potential but cannot make it if he is unable t stay fit. Milan were willing to take a bet on him but this got too complicated as Monaco did not want to budge on the price. This was anticipated as we reported here as Milan failed to reach an agreement with Monaco for an earlier buy out at a discounted price.