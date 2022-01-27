A Look At AC Milan’s Players At AFCON After Match Day Four

AC Milan had three players representing their national teams in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon but two remained at the moment. Only one player has made it past the round of sixteen knock outs stages of the tournament while another will be going home. Here is a look at how they are doing after match day four:

Fode Ballo-Toure - Senegal vs Cape Verde

The left back was not risked in this game again and came off the bench in the 82nd minute. His side won the fixture 2-0 to set up a quarter final date with the dark horse Equatorial Guinea. Ballo-Toure had a difficult night as he suffered an injury after less than 10 minutes which forced him off. He had a muscle issue in his groin.

Franck Kessie - Ivory Coast vs Egypt

A brutal exit from the competition for arguably the best midfielder on display thus far. Kessie was withdrawn after 30 minutes due to an injury to his rub. Him being pulled out really hurt his side who lost their fluidity and muscle in the midfield. The game ended 0-0 but Ivory Coast were beaten 5-4 on penalties as Eric Bailly missed his. Kessie will be coming home to Milan but with an injury hence he may not be able to participate in the derby next week.