AC Milan In Talks With Schalke For 20 Year Old Defender In Final Week Of The Window

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan have approached Schalke 04 for their centre back Malick Thiaw. The German club are requesting 8 million euros but Milan want to secure a deal for 5-6 million euros. Milan will try to close the operation by the end of the current transfer window to support the side.

Manuele Baiocchini via MilanNews.it is reporting that the 20 year old is being watched by multiple sides and Schalke could be forced to sell given their tough financial situation and their position in the second division in Germany.

Daniele Longo is reporting that Milan consider the request for Schalke too high at the moment and are considering two alternatives: Maxime Esteve from Montpellier and Mattia Viti from Empoli to reinforce the side.

Thiaw has 47 appearances for the Schalke first team becoming a starter last season in the Bundesliga and maintaining his role this season in the 2. Bundesliga.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that the defender was missing from training today which is an indication of ongoing talks.