 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Red Star Belgrade Striker In Italy To Complete Move To AC Milan For 5 Million Euros

The striker should be a reinforcement for the future but needs to develop under the experienced players for the moment.

By Muqaddam Malik
/ new
Crvena Zvezda v PFC Ludogorets Razgrad: Group F - UEFA Europa League Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

AC Milan are set to complete the first signing of the winter transfer window as 18 year old striker Marko Lazetic from Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda). The striker is expected to be a replacement for Pietro Pellegri who should leave the club imminently.

Daniele Longo posted a video of Lazetic arriving for his medicals at the La Madonnina Clinic yesterday. The reporter is noting that the deal will be for 4 million euros with 1 million in bonuses as well as 10% clause on future resale. The player is expected to sign a 5 year contract with the club and join the first team.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that he has chosen to wear the historic no. 22 jersey once donned by Kaka.

The striker was also later spotted driving into the Ambrosiana Centre for fitness tests and Casa Milan to sign his contract yesterday. The official announcement should arrive soon.

More From The AC Milan Offside

AC Milan News 24/7

Loading comments...