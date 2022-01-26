Red Star Belgrade Striker In Italy To Complete Move To AC Milan For 5 Million Euros

AC Milan are set to complete the first signing of the winter transfer window as 18 year old striker Marko Lazetic from Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda). The striker is expected to be a replacement for Pietro Pellegri who should leave the club imminently.

Daniele Longo posted a video of Lazetic arriving for his medicals at the La Madonnina Clinic yesterday. The reporter is noting that the deal will be for 4 million euros with 1 million in bonuses as well as 10% clause on future resale. The player is expected to sign a 5 year contract with the club and join the first team.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that he has chosen to wear the historic no. 22 jersey once donned by Kaka.

The striker was also later spotted driving into the Ambrosiana Centre for fitness tests and Casa Milan to sign his contract yesterday. The official announcement should arrive soon.