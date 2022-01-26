AC Milan and Sampdoria In Talks To Offload Out Of Favour Winger

Manuele Baiocchini via MilanNews.it is reporting that Sampdoria are in fact in negotiations with AC Milan for right winger Samu Castillejo as the Spaniard is entirely out of favour at the San Siro. The attacker was left out of the squad in the big match against Juventus which served as a signal to his exit. The winger could reunite with former Milan manager Marco Giampaolo there as he is a fan.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Giampaolo wants the play to add some pace and dribbling to the Sampdoria attack. The outlet notes that his salary currently represents an issue but he is intrigued by the opportunity to be a starter again.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that the days have been ongoing for a few days with Sampdoria but a stumbling block may be that the winger wants to return to Spain. Milan would like to sell for about 6 million euros to avoid a loss on the books as he currently has a contract until 2023.