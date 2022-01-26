AC Milan’s Rimantė Jonušaitė is currently recuperating from a successful knee operation

The AC Milan Women have been in the midst of turmoil, and adding to their woes is a spate of injuries. The club recently confirmed that young forward, Rimantė Jonušaitė, recently underwent surgery for an injury to their right knee. The club has confirmed this via an official statement. The forward signed for Milan last November and only featured in a handful of matches for the Rossonere. The player was injured during a match against Juventus before the winter break. The game ended in a 5-2 defeat for Milan.

From the club themselves...

“Following the injury she suffered in the final minutes of Juventus v AC Milan on 12 December, Rimantė Jonušaitė underwent surgery on her right knee at the Clinica La Madonnina yesterday. The operation, which was performed by Dr. Pozzoni and his team, went perfectly to plan, with the Lithuanian forward being discharged this morning. She will begin her rehabilitation programme in the next few days.”

Guarisci presto, Rimantė.