AC Milan Close To Signing Red Star Belgrade Striker As Confirmed By Their Director

AC Milan are expected to complete the signing of 18 year old striker Marko Lazetic from Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) this week.

The director at Red Star Belgrade commented on the approach via Calcio Mercato to say:

“The transfer of Lazetic to Milan is an indication of the good work done. Yesterday we agreed everything with Milan, now I expect Lazetic to negotiate his terms through his agents and sign the contract. For Red Star it is a great recognition to have their own player at Milan after 30 years.”

MilanNews.it are reporting that the focus of the current owners and management investing in youth makes the Lazetic deal no surprise. The direction has been clear with the arrivals of Pierre Kalulu, Yacine Adli and Pietro Pellegri amongst others.

The report importantly notes that the scouting department had been watching the player for a while and acted quick to sign him ahead of Zenit St Petersburg, Torino and RB Salzburg.