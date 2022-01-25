AC Milan Could Finally Offload Right Winger As Giampaolo Manages Sampdoria

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan left out right winger Samu Castillejo from the squad to face Juventus at the San Siro this past weekend due to a technical choice. The winger is not injured and has not been available for a while which could signal his time at the club is nearing it’s end.

The winger has been linked with multiple clubs in Spain over the past few transfer windows but none have materialised. Milan are keen to shed his wages and gain a fee from his sale as his spot could enable some gaps to be filled in the side.

The return of Marco Giampaolo to the Sampdoria bench could be the lifeline for Castillejo to remain in Serie A as he had a good relationship with the manager when he was at the helm at Milan for those seven disastrous games.

Castillejo has played 113 games for Milan scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists since the summer of 2018.