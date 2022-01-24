AC Milan Secure Deal For Young Striker From Red Star Belgrade To Replace Pellegri

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that AC Milan are close to completing a surprising deal for Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) striker Marko Lazetic this week. The 18 year old striker will join for 5 million euros plus a future resale percentage. The arrival of the striker signals the end of Pietro Pellegri’s time at the club as Milan will terminate his loan allowing him to return to AS Monaco who will then loan him back to Serie A to play for Torino for at least the remainder of the season.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that the striker could arrive in Milan in the next 48 hours to complete the move. They quote a 3 million euro fee.

Calcio Mercato are reporting 4 million euros plus 1 million in bonuses as well as 10% of any future resale. The outlet notes that the player will sign a five year contract and will join the first team not the Primavera side.