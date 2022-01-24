AC Milan Will Renew Crucial French Left Back On A Five Year Deal

AC Milan’s Technical Director Paolo Maldini spoke to DAZN via MilanNews.it ahead of the fixture against Juventus and provided a key update in one of the renewal talks at the club. He spoke on the negotiation for the renewal of left back Theo Hernandez and said:

“Theo Hernandez will extend his contract in the next days. We’ve reached an agreement, it’s just matter of time to meet with his agent and sign all the paperwork.”

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the deal in question will be announced soon and is a five year contract for the France international.

Hernandez joined Milan in the summer of 2019. In his two and a half seasons at the club he has played 106 games, scoring 19 goals and providing 20 assists. These are remarkable numbers for a defender and he has made a crucial difference for Milan in big games. In this time, he has also managed to break into the French national team and pick up some silverware with them.