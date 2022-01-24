AC Milan Women Thump Sampdoria 4-0 As Attacking Trio All Score

AC Milan Women have been on a red hot streak as the new signings are settling in and making an impact. Maurizio Ganz’s side took on Sampdoria and came away with a huge 4-0 win at Vismara.

Milan won the aerial battle in the first half picking up three goals from headers within the box. Lindsey Thomas opened the scoring with an easy header connecting with a cross from Alia Guagni. Valentina Bergamaschi doubled our lead with another close encounter header as she met another Guagni cross. Guagni bagged a third assist just minutes later as her cross was met by Martina Piemonte who scored her first goal for the Rossonere since joining.

The second half was quieter but Thomas managed to get her brace as she received as through ball from Greta Adami which she cooly slotted in at the near post to cap off a huge 4-0 win. Laura Giuliani managed to keep yet another clean sheet as the side seems to be bouncing back from a tough spell.