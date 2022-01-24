AC Milan and Juventus Play Out Underwhelming 0-0 Draw At The San Siro

AC Milan were held to a 0-0 draw at the San Siro by Juventus last night. Milan’s defence put up an unbelievable display as Alessio Romagnoli and Pierre Kalulu partnered really well and shut down Morata at every turn. Sandro Tonali was arguably the MOTM as he dominated the midfielder pocketing Locatelli and breaking up their attack play by hounding Dybala throughout. Milan failed in attack where we looked toothless bar one player, Rafael Leao. The Rossoneri were dealt a blow when Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the pitch injured midway through the first half as Olivier Giroud replace him and offered nothing. The Frenchman was the flop of the game because he had multiple easy chances to score including a header practically at the open goal but kept trying to force odd non-existent passes. Milan were easily the better side and put lots of pressure on Juventus but were unable to seriously mount a challenge on their goal. It must be noted however that Juventus did not get a single shot on goal yesterday.