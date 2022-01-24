Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 0 - 0 Juventus

After a rough outing against Spezia, AC Milan were tasked with taking on Juventus on the battered pitch of the San Siro. The injury bug continues to hammer Milan as Zlatan Ibrahimovic left the match very early with an apparent ankle injury. Milan were the better team for the majority of the match but failed to have venom in their attack with play in the final third. A high paced match involving two of the seven sisters ended in a goalless draw.

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: Mike had next to nothing to do in this match so shoutout to the defence. With less fans in the stadium you can really hear how vocal Mike is when he commands the defence. 6/10

Davide Calabria: A very solid return to the starting lineup for Davide. He continued his form defensively and even came close to scoring two absolute screamers for goals. 6.5/10

Pierre Kalulu: Kalulu is impressive wherever you stick him on the defensive line. Being thrown into the lineup due to injuries Pierre has stepped up. His pace and surprising strength really halted the Juventus attack. 6.5/10

Alessio Romagnoli: Alessio had a fairly decent match but at times he makes mistakes that shouldn't be made as a veteran defender. In these moments he looks clumsy and as nimble as a fridge. 6/10

Theo Hernandez: Theo was fine against Juventus, he had a few nice runs going forward and came back on defence whenever he made mistakes. There was a moment of him getting nutmegged but that was a nice play by Dybala. 6.3/10

Sandro Tonali: WOW, Sandro Tonali is an absolute star and single handedly dominated the Juventus midfield. Tonali was everywhere making tackles and breaking up plays. What a truly great signing. 7.5/10

Rade Krunic: Krunic was fine as always. At times he looks great and seems to make plays and other times you question whether he should be on the pitch. But, overall he did a job. 6/10

Junior Messias: In past matches we saw Junior as a creator but in this match he was the one stopping the flow of whatever offensive threat we had. Junior looked more like a poor man’s Suso in this match. 5/10

Brahim Diaz: Brahim continues to struggle after getting Covid, at least offensively. When Brahim was pressing he was effective and won the ball back numerous times. Hopefully this is something he can build on and get him some confidence. 5.5/10

Rafael Leao: A side from a few nice pieces of skill, Leao was silent for much of the match but I do not fault him as he was bracketed by two Juventus defenders at all times. 6/10

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Another injury for Zlatan. It really sucks to see Zlatan constantly getting hurt and getting paid that much to play so little matches is ineffective. N/A

SUBSTITUTES

Olivier Giroud: Giroud subbed on nicely and thought he was a bit more effective than Zlatan with his link up play. However, there were times where Giroud should have been selfish and taken chances to score. 6/10

Ismael Bennacer: Bennacer came out of the gate flying and it was evident just how much better he is alongside Tonali. I hope Bennacer can continue this confident and fiery play with Kessie out at Afcon. 6.5/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: Alexis was better than Messias but not by much. He showed some nice pieces of skill but that final touch of the ball was lacking with shooting and passing. 5.5/10

Ante Rebic: We didn't see much of the Juventus killer Ante Rebic. As always Rebic will need time to get into the rhythm and flow of matches upon his return. 6/10

Alessandro Florenzi: Florenzi put in a solid shift, didn't contribute a ton. 6/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: I really don't think Pioli got much wrong particularly in this match. He made necessary subs and tried to give some players rest with no one playing a full 90. However, something that is concerning is the chance creation and finishing in the final third. In the past few matches Milan has relied a lot on individual play and when someone makes those plays they are unable to finish. Pioli needs to find more passing creativity and chance creation among the players. 6/10