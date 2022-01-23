Match Preview: AC Milan vs Juventus H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Juventus at the San Siro tonight in a crucial game for the top four race. Milan have a lacking defense hence will need to rely on the attack to lead the charge.

H2H

Juventus 0 - 0 Milan (Coppa)

Milan 4 - 2 Juventus

Milan 1 - 3 Juventus

Juventus 0 - 3 Milan

Juventus 1 - 1 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: L, L, W, W, L

Juventus: D, W, L, W, W

Players to Watch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The striker needs to overcome his slump at home. He also needs to offer a bit more with his movement and support the pace of the attack. This is his kind of game where he makes a big impact and he will need to be clinical as we won’t likely get lots of chances with De Ligt and Chiellini throwing themselves at every shot we take.

Paulo Dybala

The Argentinian loves playing against Milan and is often the one to burn us. He will have the opportunity to take on a untested partnership of Kalulu and Roamgnoli hence the midfielders will need to press him high up and keep him far away from the box. The attacker has a good range with his shooting and will be the biggest threat to bear in mind in this one.

Junior Messias

The winger gets the start in this one given he was robbed of the last minute winner against Spezia. The attacker gives us an edge because he can take on his man and whip in crosses and piercing passes. The additional threat he brings in the box will be crucial for Milan as we will be forced to outscore Juventus in this clash.

Prediction: Milan 3 - 2 Juventus