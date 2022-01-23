AC Milan Working To Renew Contract Of Young Centre Back With Potential Loan Spell Upcoming

Sky Italia via MilanNews.it are reporting that young centre back Matteo Gabbia is set for a renewal with AC Milan as the club looks to put their faith in him long term. The defender has filled in in ket stretches over the past two and a half seasons but remains quite rough hence a serious loan move in Serie A beckons. The report notes that his current deal expires in 2024 and the Rossoneri will aim to renew him until 2026 but send him out on loan either in the current transfer window or in the summer. Cagliari are reportedly keen on taking him on for the remainder of the season.

Calcio Mercato are adding that the agreement has already been found with the player’s agents and will be formalised soon. They note that Pierre Kalulu will also be set for a similar renewal soon.

The defender has 7 appearances this season but has played an additional 23 games in the preceding two seasons.