AC Milan Face Off Against Juventus At The San Siro With Messias Getting The Nod

AC Milan take on Juventus in a six pointer for the UEFA Champions League spots tonight at the San Siro. The game will be played in front of just 5,000 fans and Milan will be missing a huge part of their squad with Tomori and Kjaer out with injury and Kessie away on international duty. Romagnoli and Calabria have just recovered while Tonali returns from his suspension.

A few changes are expected as Messias will replace Saelemaekers, Tonali replaces Bakayoko, Calabria replaces Florenzi and Romagnoli replaces Gabbia.

Importantly, Rebic will be available off the bench as Juventus are his favourite opponents so we fully expect his first 2022 goal to come against them.

Milan are reeling from their late loss to Spezia last time out on Monday and will need to show a strong reaction tonight. This is a crucial test of their ability to challenge for the title or even just retain a top four spot.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Tonali, Krunic (Bennacer), Messias, Diaz, Leao, Ibrahimovic.