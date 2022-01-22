A Twist In The AC Milan Striker Saga As Monaco Youngster Will Leave While Red Star Starlet Will Arrive

AC Milan look likely to release young striker Pietro Pellegri as they failed to secure a discount from AS Monaco to redeem him early in the current transfer window according to Antonio Vitiello. The 21 year old striker has only played 127 minutes for Milan this season owing to injuries and intense competition. There was an idea being reported for a few weeks that he would be bought out early and then loan out but new reports suggest Torino will directly sign him from Monaco as Milan will release the player.

Pietro Mazzara is reporting that Milan are close to completing the signing of his replacement which will be a promising 18 year old striker from Red Star Belgrade named Marko Lazetic. The youngster will be signed for about 5 million euros plus bonuses and a % of any future resale. Daniele Longo is confirming that the striker will be a part of the first team and not the Primavera.