AC Milan Defender Adds Another Award To Unbelievable Season As Danish Player Of The Year

AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer continues to have an unbelievable season as he received yet another coveted award. The 32 year old centre back has been named the Danish Player of The Year Award as voted by the players and staff of the country.

It has been a remarkable year for the defender as he led Milan to the Champions league return and Denmark all the way to the semi finals of the Euros despite the Christian Eriksen incident in their opener.

He made the top 30 of the Ballon d’Or finishing in 18th place for the most sought after individual prize in football. He also received a special recognition for saving his compatriot’s life as can be seen here or below.

The defender also received a contract renewal until 2024 which ensures he will likely end his career at the club following his revival here.

Kjaer was ruled out for the rest of the rest in early December 2021 due to an ACL issue which cut this incredible run short.

Kjaer was additionally named as the The Guardian Footballer of the Year for 2021 for ‘done something remarkable, whether by overcoming adversity, helping others or setting a sporting example by acting with exceptional honesty’ as per their website.