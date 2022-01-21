AC Milan Will Make Another Attempt For LOSC Lille Defender Before Deadline Day

Gianluca di Marzio via MilanNews.it is reporting that AC Milan are not done with their pursuit of LOSC Lille defender Sven Botman despite being shot down multiple times by the club. Milan are working to understand the conditions necessary to pull this off so there remains hope for the Dutch centre back. The report does add that there is a plan B which would be one of Japhet Tanganga, Eric Bailly and Abdou Diallo.

Daniele Longo is reporting that Milan are focused on making an investment in the current transfer window as opposed to the summer especially for the defence. Botman remains at the top of the list and another approach will be made imminently.

Nicolo Schira is reporting that Botman rejected Newcastle United twice because he has given Milan the priority on a potential move. The management of Milan will launch another attempt for the 21 year old next week.