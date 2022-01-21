AC Milan Could Receive An Offer From Tottenham Hotspur For Key Midfielder As Contract Renewal Stalls

The Telegraph via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is much appreciated in London specifically by Tottenham Hotspur and their manager Antonio Conte. The club are reportedly weighing up a January offer for the midfielder given his contract expires in the summer and there could be intense competition to sign him on a bosman then. The side could pay a decent fee to Milan now and secure the midfielder who is easily one of the best at his position. PSG are also in the running for his signature amongst others in the Premier League thus Milan will have a difficult task to secure the renewal this late.

MilanNews.it are meanwhile reporting that Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara are expecting a final response from the Ivory Coast international on his renewal by March so the club can make plans for the summer. The talks do not seem to be any closer hence it is likely we see him leave in the summer.