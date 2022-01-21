AC Milan Could Get A Boost Ahead Of Juventus Match As Algerian Midfielder Returns

AC Milan will welcome back Algeria international Ismael Bennacer early from the African Cup of Nations as his national side were eliminated from the group stages. The midfielder will return to Milan immediately and could be available for the crunch tie against Juventus this weekend as he has a few days to train with the team and prepare.

Bennacer played two out of the three group stage matches as he was suspended for the opener. His side drew one game and lost two being knocked out by Franck Kessie’s Ivory Coast.

MilanNews.it are confirming that there is no quarantine requirement for the returning players from AFCON given the agreements between the competition and local governments and football bodies.

The precedent from Thomas Partey makes this possible as the Ghana international was in Cameroon yesterday morning, landed in London at midday and played in the EFL Cup against Liverpool in the evening.