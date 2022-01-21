A Look At AC Milan’s Three Players At AFCON After Match Day Three

AC Milan have three players representing their national teams in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon at the moment. Two players have made it to the knock outs stages of the tournament while one will be going home. Here is a look at how they are doing after match day three:

Fode Ballo-Toure - Senegal - Group B

The left back was not risked in this game from the first minute following his bout with the coronavirus. He was subbed on in the 86th minute of the 0-0 draw with Malawi to secure a place in the next round. Senegal finished top of their group without conceding a single goal in the three games. Senegal face Cape Verde in the round of 16 clash.

Ismael Bennacer - Algeria - Group E

Bennacer has had an AFCON to forget. Him and his side came in as defending champions but have been kicked out in the group stages having picked up just 1 point in 3 games. Bennacer played 60 minutes of the game where his midfield was overpowered by Kessie, Seri and Sangare. The midfielder will return back to Milan as he and his nation fail to defend their title.

Franck Kessie - Ivory Coast - Group E

A incredible display from the midfielder as he put in a tireless shift. The midfielder bagged the opening goal in the massive 3-1 over the defending champions Algeria. His side knocked out the favourites and secured the top spot in Group E and a place in the next round. Kessie received the MOTM award in this game and demonstrated why he is such a hot property. Ivory Coast face Egypt in their round of 16 clash.