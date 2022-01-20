 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

AC Milan Boosted In Pursuit Of Manchester United Centre Back As Loan Is Possible

The defender could be a great value addition similar to Smalling at Roma or Young at Inter.

By Muqaddam Malik
/ new
Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan could focus more on Eric Bailly from Manchester United as the Sven Botman pursuit from LOSC Lille seems complicated. The Ivory Coast international is currently playing at AFCON hence would not help us with the upcoming crunch matches but is more a signing for the rest of the season. Milan want to sign him on a loan with an option to buy.

Gazzetta separately via MilanNews.it are adding that Milan are in no rush to complete this signing as it will not help the side immediately. The player is reportedly happy with a move to Italy given the complications he has had in England and the positive development is the openness from his club to loan him out.

The 27 year old remains atop the list for the moment as others names such as Japhet Tanganga and Nicolo Casale are the plan B.

More From The AC Milan Offside

AC Milan News 24/7

Loading comments...