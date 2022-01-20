AC Milan Boosted In Pursuit Of Manchester United Centre Back As Loan Is Possible

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan could focus more on Eric Bailly from Manchester United as the Sven Botman pursuit from LOSC Lille seems complicated. The Ivory Coast international is currently playing at AFCON hence would not help us with the upcoming crunch matches but is more a signing for the rest of the season. Milan want to sign him on a loan with an option to buy.

Gazzetta separately via MilanNews.it are adding that Milan are in no rush to complete this signing as it will not help the side immediately. The player is reportedly happy with a move to Italy given the complications he has had in England and the positive development is the openness from his club to loan him out.

The 27 year old remains atop the list for the moment as others names such as Japhet Tanganga and Nicolo Casale are the plan B.