AC Milan Pushing For Tottenham Centre Back Who Needs More Playing Time

The Athletic are reporting that AC Milan are indeed in the running for 22 year old centre back Japhet Tanganga from Tottenham Hotspur in the current transfer window. The report notes that Spurs are reluctant to allow him to leave as they have a number of injuries amongst the defenders. Tanganga broke out earlier in the season but was sidelined by injuries and remains behind Davinson Sanchez in the pecking order. There will be increased competition too with Eric Dier and Cristian Romero returning soon.

Calcio Mercato are reiterating that talks have been open between Paolo Maldini and Fabio Paratici over the loan deal for the English defender. The report adds that there have been meetings with his agent Robert de Fanti too and there is some possibility despite the player wanting to fight for his place in London. Monday will be the crucial day to receive a response from Spurs on the potential move. The current figure being thrown around for a buy out is 25 million euros.