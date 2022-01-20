AC Milan Secure Discount From AS Monaco For Striker And Will Use Him For Torino Centre Back Move

MilanNews.it are reporting that Pietro Pellegri’s early arrival to AC Milan from AS Monaco is very close for about 4-5 million euros. This means that Paolo Maldini was successful in securing a small discount of about 2-3 million euros. The management reportedly have a lot of faith in the former Genoa man which will mean he could get a chance to further develop and eventually become a protagonist for the Rossoneri.

Milan are strategically willing to loan out the player to Torino for him to develop but also to win some favour with Urbano Cairo to be able to secure the signing of centre back Gleison Bremer in the summer.

MilanNews.it are reporting that the 21 year old striker has returned to training albeit personalised sessions. He should be able to return to training with the group soon. The recovery process needs to be taken slowly as the player has struggled with re-occurences in past seasons.

The striker has only played 127 minutes of football this season.