COVID Restrictions To Affect AC Milan Women In The Home Games At Vismara

AC Milan on their website are stating that from AC Milan v Sampdoria (Women’s Serie A, Sunday 23 January at 14:30 CET) at Vismara, there will be new restrictions on spectators as per the current rules and the number of seats available at the Sports Centre. Access to the ground will be granted only to the two teams, Club guests and also to media members, who will need to request entry and adhere to the current guidelines on the acmilan.com website. These new measures are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It will, therefore, not be possible to accept any more accreditation requests from spectators, as was the case in previous matches. The Club will inform the fans as soon as the conditions are in place for a return to the prior situation.

The Rossonere currently sit in fourth place with 25 points from 12 games as they remains 3 points off a UWCL spot.