AC Milan Request Information On Tottenham Defender For Possible Loan

Gianluca di Marzio via MilanNews.it is reporting that AC Milan have asked Tottenham Hotspur of the possibility to sign defender Japhet Tanganga on a loan for the remainder of the season. Milan are speaking with former Juventus director Fabio Paratici who is now at Spurs regarding the loan. They have been informed that a response will only come next week as Spurs face some key games this week and have some other injuries to be wary of.

Tanganga started off well but was hampered by an injury earlier in the season. He is back now and could be a good short term replacement. He has 17 appearances thus far this season.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that the 22 year old is not expected to break into Antonio Conte’s system this season hence a loan would be possible. They also note that he can cover as a centre back and a right back too.