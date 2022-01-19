AC Milan Progressing To Secure Discount On AS Monaco Striker In January

Gianluca di Marzio via MilanNews.it is reporting that AC Milan are working to sign Pietro Pellegri early by redeeming him in the current window with a discount on his 6-7 million euro buy out. The striker has only played 127 minutes for the Rossoneri given his injuries and the presence of senior players hence Milan are pushing to sign him for 4 million euros. He is yet to score for Milan since his return to Serie A. The plan is then to loan him out to Torino to further develop alongside Tommaso Pobega who is flourishing there.

Antonio Vitiello notes that the 21 year old returned to training today albeit a personalised session. He notes that negotiations are ongoing.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Milan are accelerating the approach as they aim to convince Monaco to accept the discount in the final week of the transfer window. The report notes that Genoa were also in the race to sign him on loan but Torino have overtaken them.