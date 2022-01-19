AC Milan Fined For Fans Throwing A Bottle On The Pitch Following Spezia Incident

AC Milan had a controversial referee incident in their game against Spezia on monday evening where the referee failed to give Milan an advantage when they scored a 92nd minute winner. The Rossoneri went on to lose the game despite the referee acknowledging his mistake on the pitch and the Referees Association reportedly apologising after the game as we reported here.

There are reports that Serra will be relegated to refereeing in Serie B but there are no official confirmations of this. This is important given the debacle but does not help Milan who have lost crucial points.

Milan have now been handed a fine for the actions of the fans who threw a plastic bottle onto the pitch during the incident. The decision came from the Sporting Judge.

As per the statement via Calcio Mercato:

“Fine of €3,000.00: to Soc. AC MILAN because its supporters, at the 48th minute of the second half, launched a plastic bottle onto the playing field.”