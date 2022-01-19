AC Milan Will Face Lazio In The Coppa Italia Quarter Finals Next Month

AC Milan were forced into extra time in the round of sixteen of the Coppa Italia by Genoa to secure a victory. Milan won 3-1 and got Andriy Shevchenko fired to secure their place in the quarter finals of the competition. Milan now know their opponent will be Lazio on the 9th of February. The game will be played at the San Siro. Lazio beat Udinese 1-0 in extra time as Immobile scored the winner.

Milan were knocked out in the quarter finals last year and in the semi finals for the two years prior including a loss to Lazio. Milan will still likely be missing out on key players such as Kjaer, Tomori, Kessie and Bennacer for the game but Pioli will need to dig deep to secure a place in the next round.

The competition will be even more important now given the complications in the league following the controversial loss to Spezia and the difficulty in pushing for the title.